JOHNSON CITY - Linda Carol Calender, age 76, of Johnson City, Tennessee, passed away on Sunday, January 17, 2021 at The Waters of Johnson City. She was born in Louisville, Kentucky, a daughter of the late Raymond Haywood Garnett and Anna Louise Mitchell. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Thomas Allie "Big A" Calender on December 15, 2020.
Linda was a Shipping Manager for Carolee Designs in Greenwich, CT before retiring to Johnson City. Just about everyone who knew her received some sort of costume jewelry as a gift over the years.
She is survived by her son, Chris Calender and wife Melanie; two grandchildren, Dema and Grey; two sisters and their families, Patti Wilson and husband John, their son, Jared of Monroe, GA, and Joyce Vaughan, her son Jeff, her daughter Erica of Cookeville, TN and daughter Stephanie of Horse Branch, KY; and sister and brother-in-laws, Alita Small and husband Bill, and Dale Calender and wife Debbie.
A Private Committal Service and Inurnment will be held at the Georgia Memorial Park in Marietta, Georgia.
