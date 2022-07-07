JONESBOROUGH - Linda Bernell Crussell of Jonesborough TN, went to her heavenly home on Saturday July 2, 2022, after an extended illness. Born February 17, 1942, in Kingsport TN, she grew up in the Highland area and worked at White Floral on Center Street for almost 50 years. She enjoyed singing in a gospel quartet, loved to work, and loved spending time with her grandbabies.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lonnie and Ruby Harris of Reedy Creek Road.
Linda is survived by her husband, Roy R. Crussell of the home, and 3 daughters, Clarissa Coffey (Michael Coffey) of Dandridge, Linda Delp, and Rebecca Delp, both of Jonesborough. Also left to cherish her memories are 6 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren, 2 sisters, 4 brothers, and many nieces and nephews, all beloved.
The family will receive friends from 2-4:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 9, 2022, at Eastern Star Freewill Baptist Church, 153 Eastern Star Ext, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 4:00 p.m. with Pastor Kevin Rose and Pastor Tim Hodges officiating.
