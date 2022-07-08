Linda Bernell Crussell
JONESBOROUGH - Linda Bernell Crussell of Jonesborough TN, went to her heavenly home on Saturday July 2, 2022, after an extended illness.
The family will receive friends from 2-4:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 9, 2022, at Eastern Star Freewill Baptist Church, 153 Eastern Star Ext, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 4:00 p.m. with Pastor Kevin Rose and Pastor Tim Hodges officiating.
