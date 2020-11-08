KINGSPORT - Linda Baines Corum, 66, of Kingsport, went to her heavenly home after a brief illness on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, surrounded by her daughter and grandchildren.
Linda was born on November 9, 1953 in Johnson City, TN to the late Haskel and Gertrude Baines. She was a member of Oak Hill Baptist Church, Jonesborough, TN. Linda retired from Eastman Chemical Company after serving 28 years.
Linda’s passions were her church and faith, shopping, yard sales, bowling, reading, and the beach. She was an avid bowler in the 1980’s in which she received several trophies. She is described by her friends as the sweetest and most precious friend anyone could ever hope for. She had a smile that lit up the room and was the life of the party. She had such a special way that made everyone she met feel important and loved. Her faith still shone until the last day she was on this earth as she continued to pray for all of her family and friends and thanked her Savior until her last breath.
In addition to her parents, Linda was preceded in death by her husband, Larry Wayne Corum; sisters, Judy Baines Hart, Brenda Baines Sanders, and an infant sister; brothers, Haskel Jr., Bobby Creed, and Galen Richard Baines.
Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Christi Baines Culbertson (Travis); grandson, Brannon Culbertson and granddaughter, Aleigha Culbertson; sister Nancy Baines Burgner (Tom); brothers, Jimmy Dale and Gary Lynn Baines (Billie). Linda also shared in the joy with Larry and his grandchildren and will leave behind nine little precious souls; Tanner, Trace, Bo, Lily, Ava, Ashton, Anna, Tate, and Leighton Corum. She also leaves behind a plethora of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
The family request your presence at the home of Linda on Monday, November 9th to help celebrate Linda’s first birthday in heaven. You may drop in anytime from 5-7 at the home. Light refreshments will be served. Please contact the family for the address.
The family extends their sincere gratitude to D. Scott Steffey, N.P. and the staff of Smoky Mountain Hospice, specifically Patsy, Dawn and Melissa for their compassionate care of Linda. They would also like to say a special thank you to Phil Hoskins, Tim Vaughn and John Hobbs of Oak Hill Funeral Home.
The care of Linda and her family has been entrusted to Oak Hill Funeral Home and Cremation Services.