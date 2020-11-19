JOHNSON CITY - Lillyhanna Rose “Canter” Davis, 10, Johnson City, passed away Tuesday, November 17, 2020. She was born July 5, 2010 in Colorado Springs, Colorado. She was a 5th grade student at Central Elementary School. Lillyhanna was preceded in death by a sister; Shana Davis and her Paternal Grandfather: Bobby Canter. and Maternal Grandmother: Crystal Boroff
Survivors include her parents: Berley Canter & Mary Boroff Davis. Her Sister; Jasmine Canter, Her Brothers: Donald Davis and Gage Davis. Maternal Grandfather: Richard Boroff. Her Paternal Grandmother: Esther Canter. Many aunts, uncles & cousins.
A Memorial Service will be conducted at 6 p.m. Saturday in Memorial Funeral Chapel. Friends may register their presence at the funeral home Saturday 10 a.m. until the service hour at 6 p.m. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com. In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to the Elizabethton-Carter County Animal Shelter, 253 Sycamore Shoals Drive, Elizabethton, Tn. 37643 or to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is required to wear a mask and practice social distancing.
