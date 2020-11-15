GRAY - Lilly Ruth Martin, 86, Gray, passed away Saturday, November 14, 2020, at Governor’s Bend Assisted Living, following a lengthy illness.
Lilly was born in Unicoi County to the late Fred and Ann Farmer.
She was a long-time member of Gravel Hill Baptist Church and was an avid gardener.
In addition to her parents, Lilly was preceded in death by: her husband, Clinton Martin, in 2009; three brothers, Bobby Farmer, Brady Farmer and Kenneth Farmer; one sister, Donnie Hawkins; and one great grandchild, Mecayla Hancock.
Survivors include: three daughters, Nina G. Johnson and her husband Russell, Linda F. Owsley and her husband Mark and Vondee Martin; one son, Jesse “Rusty” Russell Martin; two sisters, Velma Fender and Sybil Shipley; six grandchildren, Nicole, Sabrina, Ruthie, Toni, Garrett and Alex; 10 great grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild.
Special thank you to the staff at Governor’s Bend and a dear friend, Damaris, for the wonderful care provided to Lilly.
The family of Lilly Martin will receive friends from 12 PM until 1 PM Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at Morris-Baker Funeral Home. The funeral will follow at 1 PM with Mr. Omar Fender officiating. A committal service will follow at 2:30 PM at Highland Church of Christ Cemetery, 485 Highland Church Rd., Gray. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. Please meet at the cemetery by 2:20 PM.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Gravel Hill Missionary Baptist Church, 504 Boones Station Rd., Johnson City, TN 37615.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the Martin family via www.morrisbaker.com.
Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City, is serving the Martin family. (423) 282-1521