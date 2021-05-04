JOHNSON CITY - Lilly Elwanda Carver, 75, Johnson City, passed away Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at her residence. She was born February 5, 1946 in Roan Mountain to the late John Henry & Bertha Harris Presnell. She was retired from the Major Corporation. She loved to work puzzles. Lilly was a member of True Gospel Baptist Church. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a son: David Howard Carver and Seven Brothers & Sisters: Lloyd Presnell, Alden Presnell, Margaret Acres, Hazel Berry, Richard Presnell, David Presnell and Steve Presnell.
Survivors include her children: Terry Lee (Kathy) Carver, Sherry Lynn Carver and Cecil Darren Carver. Nine Grandchildren and Eight Great Grandchildren. Eight Brothers & Sisters: Harold Presnell, Hampton, Ancel (Effie) Presnell, Gray, Mack Presnell, Johnson City, Gene (Beth) Presnell, Gray, Mary (Leroy) Gregg, Gray, Michael (Barbara ) Presnell, Johnson City, Dean (Patsy) Presnell, Johnson City and Vanessa Luttrell, Elizabethton. Several nieces & nephews.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Friday, May 7, 2021 in Memorial Funeral Chapel with the Rev. Mack Presnell and Rev. Dean Presnell officiating. Interment will follow in the Markland Cemetery (Roan Mountain). Music will be provided by Mike Presnell. Active Pallbearers will be: Terry Carver, Daniel Cash, Josh Carver, Darren Carver, Christopher Cash and Andy Coffer. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday in the funeral home. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Carver family