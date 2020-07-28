Lillie Roe Lindley went to be with the Lord Monday, July 27, 2020. She was the daughter of James and Annie Roe of Abingdon, Va. Lillie’s greatest joys were her roles as pastor’s wife, mother, and grandmother. She was a faithful member of Midway Presbyterian Church.
Those who have gone on before her are her parents, and siblings, John, Jean, Earl, Dewey, and Donald.
She is survived by her husband, Pastor Ross Lindley; daughter Laura Riddle (Rich); sons Benjamin (Natalie) and Seth; seven grandchildren, Eliza Foreman (Nick), Grace Riddle, Tristan, Eowyn, Elise, Kaylee, and Jackson Lindley; sisters Dorothy Campbell and Sue Baumgardner (Don); brother Ray Roe (Glenna); sisters-in-law Margaret Roe and Irene Roe; brothers-in-law John (Angela), Tom (Doris), and Sam Lindley (Karen); and many nieces and nephews.
Lillie requested no flowers, but donations may be made in her memory to Midway Presbyterian Church, 4011 Old Jonesborough Road, Jonesborough, TN 37659.
There will be a memorial service Saturday, August 1, at 11 am at Midway Presbyterian Church.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.mtnempirecbs.com. Mtn. Empire Cremation and Burial Services, 125 E Jackson Blvd #3, Jonesborough, TN 37659 (423-547-0379) is honored to serve the Lindley family. This Obituary was written in loving memory by her family.