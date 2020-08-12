JONESBOROUGH - Lillie Faye Buchanan Greer, 70, of Jonesborough, died Sunday, August 9, 2020 at the Johnson City Medical Center. She was a native of Yancey County, NC, daughter of the late Jess Willard and Kathleen Davis Buchanan.
Lillie was a retired employee of the Mays Brothers Manufacturing Company.
She was of the Baptist faith.
She loved being outdoors, especially fishing.
In addition to her parents, her husband, Gary Lee Greer; an infant son, Tony; two sisters, Donna Estep and Nina Buchanan; two brothers, Millard and Johnny Buchanan; a granddaughter, Kayla Tucker.
Those left to cherish her memory are: sons, Dale Greer (Joyce) and Gary Greer; five sisters, Earleen Robinson, Sheila Hall, Brenda Wilson, Willie Carter and Diane Taylor; two brothers, Roger and David Buchanan; seven grandchildren, Alyssia McCurry, Gary Dean Greer, Jr., Tony Greer, Dale Lee Greer, Jr., Sharavias Greer, Megan Street and Jody Hill; two great granddaughters, Lillian and Olivia Greer; several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Friday, August 14, 2020 at Morris-Baker Funeral Home in the Oak Chapel from 11:00 am until 12:30 pm. A graveside service will be conducted at 1:00 pm in the Oak Hill Cemetery under the direction of Rev. Mike Richards. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. Those attending are asked to assemble by 12:50 pm at the cemetery.
