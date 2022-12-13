JOHNSON CITY - Lillian “Sue” Honaker Nelson, 70, passed away on Sunday morning, December 11, 2022. She was born September 2, 1952, in Cecil, Maryland, to the late Robert Honaker and Valerie Isaacs Trimble.

Sue spent her youth in Hollywood, FL but she has lived in Johnson City, TN for more than 25 years. She was of the Pentecostal faith. She worked all of her life as a dairy farmer and retired from Mays Brothers.

Trending Recipe Video