JOHNSON CITY - Lillian “Sue” Honaker Nelson, 70, passed away on Sunday morning, December 11, 2022. She was born September 2, 1952, in Cecil, Maryland, to the late Robert Honaker and Valerie Isaacs Trimble.
Sue spent her youth in Hollywood, FL but she has lived in Johnson City, TN for more than 25 years. She was of the Pentecostal faith. She worked all of her life as a dairy farmer and retired from Mays Brothers.
She had an amazing heart! Everyone called her “Mama Sue.” She had a passion for reading, gardening and was the squirrel whisperer. Most of all, she was a phenomenal grandmother.
In addition to her parents, Sue was preceded in death by her husband, Harrison Osborne; step-father, Tom Trimble; and a granddaughter, Chelsea Osborne.
She is survived by two daughters, Melissa Shelton & fiancé Tony Highsmith and Valerie Hodge; four sons, Allen Torres, Tommy Gonzales & wife Glenda, Michael Bijolle, and Harrison Osborne & wife Carolyn; three sisters, Robin Anderson, Debbie Albers, and Kimberly Trimble; two brothers, Robert Allen Honaker and Dale Honaker; her very best friend, Barbara Washington, who together were known as the “mayor and co-mayor of Montgomery Street”; special friend, Wayne Allen; as well as 16 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, and several nieces & nephews.
There will be a memorial service honoring the life of Sue at West Hills Baptist Church located at 1416 Persimmon Ridge Road, Jonesborough TN 37659, on Saturday, December 17, 2022. Receiving of friends will be from 3:00-4:00 PM, with the service following beginning at 4pm. Pastor Scott Johnston will be officiating the service.