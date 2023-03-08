JOHNSON CITY - Lillian Ruth Cox Babb, age 80, of Johnson City, Tennessee, passed peacefully surrounded by family on Tuesday, March 7, 2023. Lillian was the matriarch of her family. She married Reverend Claude Babb in 1963, having recently celebrated their 60th anniversary. Together they raised four children, Theresa Litz (Raymond), Deborah McCarn, Timothy Babb and Eugene Babb (Nikki).
Lillian was the daughter of the late Eugene and Bonnie Cox. She was predeceased by her brothers Donald Cox, Eddie Cox, and grandson-in-law Gregory Glazier.
Lillian was a great friend, a shoulder to cry on, a talented seamstress, a cancer survivor, and an inspiration to all that knew her. However, most would call her "Home". She had the loving embrace and warmth that embodied what "Home" meant to so many. Lillian's faith was strong enough to move mountains. She was a dedicated member and Pastor's wife of Clifton View Baptist Church. The family is at peace knowing that she has returned to her heavenly home.
She is survived by her husband and children, brother Gary Cox, sister Brenda (Sonny) Treadway; grandchildren Shannon Glazier, Amanda Testa, Emily Lee, Brandon McCarn, Kirsten Litz; great-grandchildren Austin, Abbigail, Liam, Ava, Reagan; and her beloved dog Presley.
A graveside service will take place at 2:00 pm, Saturday, March 11, 2023, Monte Vista Memorial Park with Dr. Michael Oaks officiating. Please meet at the cemetery by 1:50 pm. Pallbearers will be Timothy Babb, Eugene Babb, Brandon McCarn, Emily Lee, Amanda Testa, Gavin Norwood, and Liam Glazier. Honorary Pallbearers will be Kirsten Litz, Shannon Glazier, Abbigail Glazier and PJ Clark.
In lieu of flowers, gifts may be shared in memory to Clifton View Baptist Church, 1507 Orleans St., Johnson City, TN 37601.