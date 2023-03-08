January 8, 1943 - March 7,2023

JOHNSON CITY - Lillian Ruth Cox Babb, age 80, of Johnson City, Tennessee, passed peacefully surrounded by family on Tuesday, March 7, 2023. Lillian was the matriarch of her family. She married Reverend Claude Babb in 1963, having recently celebrated their 60th anniversary. Together they raised four children, Theresa Litz (Raymond), Deborah McCarn, Timothy Babb and Eugene Babb (Nikki).

