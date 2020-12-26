JONESBOROUGH - Lillian Marie Whipple, 85, of Jonesborough, passed away on Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at her residence. She was born in Eccles, West Virginia and was the daughter of the late Dock Caudill and Viola M. Cress Caudill.
In addition to her parents, Lillian was preceded in death by her sisters, Patsy and Ella Jean, her brothers, Danny and David, and her grandson, Buddy Bigelow.
Lillian enjoyed painting, photography, traveling but most of all being a homemaker. She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren, and her best friend, Jazzy.
Those left to cherish Lillian’s memory include her daughters: Janice O’Hearn and her husband Charles, Lisa Minervini and her husband Michael, son, Michael Catling and his wife Karen, grandchildren: Leila Hurt and her husband Ryan, Michael Minervini and his wife Farah, Anthony Minervini, Amanda Catling, Malynda Robinson and her husband Joe, and Christopher Catling; great-grandchildren: Lauren, Sarah, Jack, Rilan, Mason, Amora, and Ronin; her sisters, Ann Woody, and, Deborah Jaggers and her husband Charles, her brothers: Cecil Caudill and his wife Liz, Sonny Caudill and his wife Lois, Bob Caudill and his wife Marion, several nieces and nephews.
The family will greet friends to share memories on Saturday, January 2, 2020 from 12:00 pm until a Celebration of Lillian’s life at 1:00 pm in the Sunrise Chapel of Tetrick Funeral Services, Johnson City, with Minister David Clark officiating. A Graveside service will be held following the service at Washington County Memory Gardens with Minister Dick Morris officiating. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Due to the current COVID-19 regulations, our staff is committed to taking care of our guests and families that we serve. Please understand we will be following the State’s COVID guidelines. We also ask all guests and family members attending visitations and services to please bring and wear a mask.
Tetrick Funeral Services, 3001 Peoples Street, Johnson City, TN 37604 (423-610-7171)