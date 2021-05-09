ERWIN - Lillian Elaine Bennett, age 75, of Erwin, TN went home to be with the Lord May 7, 2021. She was a native of Mitchell County, NC and a daughter of the late Mack and Lizzie Broyles Bennett. She was of the Baptist faith and loved all of her family. She was previously employed with Ellen Knitting Company.
Survivors include one sister Louise Bennett Slagle (Darrell), of Bakersville, NC, two brothers Ronald J. Bennett, of Green Mountain, NC, and Vernon Bennett (Sabra), of Newdale, NC, and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at 2:00PM in the chapel of Henline - Hughes Funeral Home with Randy Wise and Joe Brown officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Erwin, TN.