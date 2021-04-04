BUTLER - Lida Mabel Cable Barnes, 100, Butler, Tn. And Emerald isle, NC passed peacefully after a brave battle with cancer on the morning of April 3, 2021. Lida was born on May 29, 1920 to the late Captain Thomas William Cable, Sr. and Sallie Mae Reece Cable of Butler, Tenn. Lida served in the United States Navy from June 15, 1943 to November 16, 1945.She was discharged as a Pharmacist’s Mate First Class. Women were not allowed active duty at that time. She was a graduate of Watauga Academy and East Tennessee State College. She taught for a period of time at Watauga Academy, Butler. She received a degree as a Medical Technologist from Duke University. She was a member of Butler Baptist Church, Butler Chapter # 218, Order of Eastern Star, DAR Otway Burns Chapter and Women Veterans of Coastal North Carolina. In addition to her parents, Lida was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years Robert B. Barnes who passed away April 3, 2007, son Tom Barnes, a sister Ann Johnson, and brother Tom Cable.
Survivors include her daughter: Patricia Barnes of Emerald Isle, NC; three granddaughters: Jennifer (Kevin) Snyder of Raleigh, NC, Nikki (Brian) Gant, Marion, NC and Stacy (Lee) Wheeler of Tuscon, AZ; and six great grandchildren. Niece: Brenda Saunders, nephew David Johnson. Several great nieces and great nephews.
Graveside Service will be conducted at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 6, 2021 in Butler Memorial Cemetery with the Rev. Daniel Wood officiating. Music will be provided by Chris Hughes. Active Pallbearers who are requested to assemble at Butler Baptist Church at 2 p.m. Tuesday will be: Brian Gant, William Gant, David McIntosh, David Markland, Phil Babb, Steve Forrester and Alvin Woodby. Nioka Markland will provide music during the Visitation. Military Honors will be provided by the Johnson County Honor Guard. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Butler Baptist Church. Everyone will meet at the church to go in procession to the cemetery. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, everyone is required to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
