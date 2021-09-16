JOHNSON CITY - Lewis Wallace Sprinkle, 52, passed from this life to his eternal home on September 4, 2021 at Johnson City Medical Center in Johnson City, TN.
Lewis was a native and longtime resident of Weaverville, NC. Lewis lived in Johnson City, TN for the past four years where he was caregiver for his mother. After her death, he was employed with Pro Compounding Pharmacy.
Lewis was the son of the late Don Lewis and Joyce Smith Sprinkle. He was also preceded in death by paternal grandparents Don and Fannie Sue Sprinkle, maternal grandparents Rev Dock A. and Martha Bradley Smith, aunts Glenna Roberts (Johnny), JoAnn Marr Smith, uncles Joe Jones, Bob Jeans.
Lewis is survived by his brother, Kelly Sprinkle and wife, Michelle. Nephew Aden Sprinkle, Niece, Addison Sprinkle, his dog “Harley” and good friend Carolyn Robbins.
Other surviving members are five aunts; Cindy Smith, Mary Ward (Jim), Linda Bryson (Mike), RuthAnn Jeans, and Jean Jones. Three uncles; Bill Smith (Arlene), John, Dock Smith (Letha Mae) and numerous cousins.
Lewis loved family, camping, cars, the beach and his dog “Harley”. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at Flat Creek Baptist Church, 21 Flat Creek Church Road, Weaverville, NC at 4:00pm with Rev Brian Hanrahan officiating.
In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to Flat Creek Baptist Church Food Pantry.
Memories and condolences can be shared at www.mtnempirecbs.com. Mountain Empire Cremation and Burial Services, 125 East Jackson Blvd. Suite 3 Jonesborough TN, 37659, 423-547-0379 is honored to be serving the Sprinkle Family. The Obituary was written in loving memory by his family.