Lewis Eugene Bullock “Cotton” passed away unexpectedly on Monday April 10th, 2023 at his home. He was born to the late John H. Bullock and Dorothy Lola Hodges Bullock.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by the love of his life, his wife, Trula Lenora Perry Bullock; and two brothers, Cecil Bullock and Boyce Bullock

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

Recommended for you