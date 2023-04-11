Lewis Eugene Bullock “Cotton” passed away unexpectedly on Monday April 10th, 2023 at his home. He was born to the late John H. Bullock and Dorothy Lola Hodges Bullock.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by the love of his life, his wife, Trula Lenora Perry Bullock; and two brothers, Cecil Bullock and Boyce Bullock
Lewis “Cotton” loved the Lord and was a devout servant. He enjoyed singing in the choir and served as an elder at Bunker Hill Christian Church for many years. He loved Gospel music. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially their trips to Myrtle Beach for vacation. Lewis served our Country in the army and worked at the Bluff City Utility District.
Those left to cherish his memory are his daughter Lagenia “Genia” Turner and her husband Robert; his grandchildren, Cory Alan Minton and Courtney Allene Coalson and her husband Landon Carl; Special granddaughter, Natalyn Lenore Coalson; two sisters, Mary Perry and Patsy (Don) Scalf; a special Brother-in-law, Charles Dowell; two sister’s-in-law, Linda Persinger and Evelyn Perry; close friends and neighbors, Earl “Bud” and Phyllis Maines; as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins, great nieces, and great nephews.
The family will have a visitation on Thursday April 13th, 2023 from 4-7 pm at Bunker Hill Christian Church. The graveside will be held Friday April 14th, 2023 at 2 pm at Mountain Home National Cemetery (The historic section) with Reverend Matthew Miller and Pastor Grant Foster officiating. Pallbearers will be chosen from nephews and friends. Honorary pallbearers will be Don Scalf, Charles Dowell, and Bud Maines. Those that would like to attend the graveside are asked to meet at the cemetery at 1:50 pm.
In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations be made to St. Jude’s Childrens Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Tetrick Funeral Home-Riverside Chapel, 211 North Riverside, Elizabethton, TN 37643 (423) 542-2232