Leticia Ofelia Salazar, passed away Saturday, August 1, 2020, at her residence. She was a longtime resident of Johnson City, TN and U.S. citizen for nearly 50 years, was born on April 7, 1930 in a coastal town of the Oriente Province in Cuba. She is preceded in death by her parents Manuel Palma and Elvira Fernandez and sister Maria Elvira Palma Fernandez.
Leticia Ofelia loved God and the Christian faith, her family, children, nature, the arts, and gardening.
Leticia Ofelia was a very caring and loving wife. As a minister’s wife, she worked along with me, day and night, supporting our ministry wherever we were appointed by our United Methodist Church. No wife could have been better than she.
She was a homemaker extraordinaire. She kept, while she was able, everything in order, clean and a well-decorated home. She loved beautiful things.
As a mother, she was vigilant like a Mama Bear, taking care of her children with great love. Her life was dedicated to her family. She made sure her children had hot, amazing, delicious meals for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.
Leticia Ofelia was passionate in her love of children and was a prayer warrior. We prayed together every night before bedtime including the Lord’s Prayer, the Apostles’ Creed, the 23rdPsalm and always she prayed for the children of the world and those who were suffering illness and oppression.
She loved music and sang constantly as she worked. Leticia Ofelia sang in the seminary choir in Matanzas, Cuba and in every church we served in Southwest Virginia and East Tennessee. She loved Sunday school since she was young.
Leticia Ofelia could recognize faces and never forgot them. We used to tell her that she had an “elephant’s memory”. Even in the last days of her life, she wanted to know the faces of her caregivers and commanded them to “Take off your mask [for a moment]. I want to see your face, so I will remember it.”
Leticia loved theatre, arts and nature. She wanted to experience new things. She was thrilled with performances and awed by nature. Every morning, she would open the window curtains so that “God’s light will enter.” She made sure a little fountain was filled every morning and afternoon so that the birds could drink and take a bath. She loved the garden and enjoyed the birds and squirrels that came to the back deck daily.
She leaves behind her husband after 59 years of marriage, the Reverend Pedro Orlando Salazar. Survivors also include her three daughters Ana Leticia Meiers, Elizabeth Salazar Sipe, Virginia Salazar Buda; three sons-in law Jerry Meiers, Christopher Sipe, and Douglas Buda; grandchildren Katie Meiers Sharpe, Miles Buda, London Buda, Summer Eleisa Sipe, and great-grandson Griffin Everette Sharpe. Also surviving her are her younger brother Manuel Palma Fernandez and his wife Orfa; her sister-in-law Orgelina Miriam Salazar, who took care of her during the last four months of her life, and brother-in-law Ignacio Orestes Salazar and wife Wanda Buda, as well as many nieces and nephews.
The pain that I feel for this loss is immeasurable. Tears roll down my face constantly. The knowledge of knowing she is free of pain and resting in peace with God is very comforting, but the pain of separation is still there.
The funeral service will be held at 2:00 P.M. Friday, August 7, 2020 in the East Chapel of Appalachian Funeral Home, with Pastor Gerald Casson and Pastor Ken Lytton, officiating. Special music by Chaplin Steven Spell. The committal service will follow in Monte Vista Memorial Park. The family will receive friends prior to the service at 1:00 P.M. till service time.
In-lieu-of flowers the family asks donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Pl, Memphis, TN 38105 or Holston United Methodist Home 404 Holston Dr. Greenville, TN 37743.
