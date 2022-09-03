On August 31, 2022, following a lengthy illness, Letha Leota Kyker Grogg went to dwell in her heavenly home. She was born on October 20, 1932 in the Lamar community of Washington County, Tennessee.

She was preceded in death by her husband Sam L. Grogg, Sr., her mother Ada Lee Treadway, father Hugh Kyker, and her nine siblings Eva O’Brien, J.B. Kyker, Calvin Allen Kyker, Wanda Kahn, Ruth Kyker, Landon Clayton Kyker, Betty Little, Bobby Kyker, Patricia Slagle. She is survived by her stepchildren Tom Grogg (Jeri), Linda Bishop, and Sam Grogg, Jr. (Kay), grandchildren Kevin Grogg (Katrin) and Kira Grogg (Luke), Tyler Bishop, Holly Austin (Terry), Lindsay Grogg and Lacy Pugh (Taylor), great grandchildren Julian Grogg, Sabrina Maus, Colby and Hayden Mayo, Madelyn and Abram Pugh. In addition, she is survived by many nieces and nephews.

