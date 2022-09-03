On August 31, 2022, following a lengthy illness, Letha Leota Kyker Grogg went to dwell in her heavenly home. She was born on October 20, 1932 in the Lamar community of Washington County, Tennessee.
She was preceded in death by her husband Sam L. Grogg, Sr., her mother Ada Lee Treadway, father Hugh Kyker, and her nine siblings Eva O’Brien, J.B. Kyker, Calvin Allen Kyker, Wanda Kahn, Ruth Kyker, Landon Clayton Kyker, Betty Little, Bobby Kyker, Patricia Slagle. She is survived by her stepchildren Tom Grogg (Jeri), Linda Bishop, and Sam Grogg, Jr. (Kay), grandchildren Kevin Grogg (Katrin) and Kira Grogg (Luke), Tyler Bishop, Holly Austin (Terry), Lindsay Grogg and Lacy Pugh (Taylor), great grandchildren Julian Grogg, Sabrina Maus, Colby and Hayden Mayo, Madelyn and Abram Pugh. In addition, she is survived by many nieces and nephews.
As a devoted member of Clark Street Baptist Church for more than forty years, Letha enjoyed singing in the choir, working in the welcome center, participating in numerous Bible studies, helping with Bible School, and game night activities. She was firmly committed to supporting missions, both domestic and foreign. She frequently visited church members who were confined to nursing homes or shut-in, often taking their favorite foods.
Anyone who knew Letha came to know how much she loved sports. Her competitive spirit enabled her to excel in golf, basketball, and fast-pitch softball. Numerous trophies are a testament to her skills. Regardless of the sport season, she was a true UT fan, often offering “sideline” coaching from her couch. “March Madness” was one of her favorite times of the year.
Of great concern to Letha was keeping up with what was important to the members of her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She loved and was greatly loved by them. Because distance prevented frequent visits, she was grateful when technology allowed her instant access to everyone’s photos and FaceTime calls.
Other activities that Letha truly enjoyed include working in her yard and flowers, visiting with friends and family, eating out (especially sweets), and playing card games. She won a certificate for being on the Rook Championship team at church on game night.
The family of Letha Grogg will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at Morris-Baker Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow at 7:00 PM, officiated by Rev. Mike Anglin. A committal service will be held the following day, Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at 12:00 PM at Monte Vista Memorial Park. Service will be officiated by Pastor Willie Lunsford, with pallbearers selected from family and friends. Those attending are asked to gather at the graveside by 11:50 AM.
The Grogg family would like to express their gratitude to Mikella Maine of State of Franklin Healthcare, Sentinel Home Care, Amedisys Hospice, and Janie Murray for the care each provided to Letha during her illness. In addition, there are no words to adequately thank her extended family, friends, neighbors, and church members for all the prayers, cards, calls, visits, and wonderful meals they provided during this time.