JOHNSON CITY - Lester “Bud” Saylor, 87, of Johnson City passed away Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at his residence. He was a native of Bristol, TN and was a son of the late Burk and Myrtle Shaver Saylor. Bud was a longtime member of Calvary Baptist Church in Johnson City. He had worked most of his life as a Drywall Contractor. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Beatrice Nichols Saylor in 2012; a son, Harold Saylor; a grandson, Joe Saylor; three brothers, Sammy, Charles and Gilbert “Doodle” Saylor; three sisters, Juanita Saylor, Betty Jane Swartz and Brenda Saylor.
Survivors include a son, Donald Lester Saylor of Johnson City; five daughters, Sharon Orton and husband, Ken of Johnson City, Pamela Sansom of Jonesborough, Linda Faye Saylor of Roxboro, NC, Mary Ruth Orton and husband, Toby of Jonesborough and Julie Byrd and husband, Kenny of Johnson City; two brothers, John Saylor and wife, Vernice of Kodak and Kenneth Saylor and wife, Gracie of Michigan; two sisters, Phyllis Walls and husband, Wayne of Johnson City and Rosie “Toi” Overbay of Jonesborough; a sister-in-law, Martha Saylor of Michigan; thirteen grandchildren including two special granddaughter’s, Shaleigha Orton and Amy Saylor; several great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Funeral services for Bud will be conducted at 1:00 PM Saturday, August 15, 2020 in the East Chapel of Appalachian Funeral Home, 800 E. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City with Rev. Jim Chatman officiating. The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM until the service hour. Graveside services will follow in the Fairview Cemetery, 878 TN-81, Jonesborough, TN 37659. Pallbearers will be Toby and T.J. Orton, Keith and James Saylor, Jason “Charlie” Sansom and Michael Hale. Due to the Covid-19 State guidelines everyone attending is asked to bring and wear a facemask and practice social distancing.
Condolences may be made online at www.wadugger.com. Arrangements by Woodall-Anderson and Dugger Funeral Home, 108 W. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City. 423-928-2245