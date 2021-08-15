1-20-1947 8-14-2021
ELIZABETHTON - Leslie Thomas “Les” Head, 74, Elizabethton, passed away at Sycamore Shoals Hospital. He was born in Elizabethton to the late John R. & Hattie Hill Head. Leslie attended Hampton High School. Everyone that knew Les knew he was a wheeler-dealer in cars. Les loved cars and camping. He was of the Baptist Faith. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by Gene Head, Hannah Carter, Viola Morgan, Ernest Head and Ella Mae Jackson.
Survivors include his wife of 42 years: Debbie Hughes Head. A Brother & Sister-In-Law: RL & Helen Head, A Sister-In-Law: Connie Hughes, Several nieces, nephews & cousins. His best friend: Gene Putman. Also his fur babies: Sadie, Jodee and Mia.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Memorial Funeral Chapel with the Rev. Harvey White and Rev. Ronnie Campbell officiating. Graveside Service and Interment will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 18, 2021 in the Rittertown Baptist Church Cemetery. Active Pallbearers who are requested to assemble at the funeral home at 10:20 a.m. Wednesday will be: Eddie Guinn, Billy Hodge, Scott Johnson, Brad Honeycutt, Billy Bowers, Freddy Julian, Keith Hughes and Lynn Humphrey. Honorary Pallbearers will be: Gene Putman, Dwight “Matterman” Birchfield, Grady Hill, Bill Vaught, Keith Bowers, Sr., Luther Norris, Bob McClain, Mike Blevins, Rick Whitehead and Harry “B” Crowe. The family would like to express a special “Thank You” to members of the Carter County Rescue Squad, Doctors & Nurses of the ER, Sycamore Shoals Hospital and Nurses of the PCU. And friends and neighbors.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday in the funeral home prior to the service. Everyone please wear a mask. Family and friends will assemble at the funeral home at 10:20 a.m. Wednesday to go in procession to the cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Head family