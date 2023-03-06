Leslie Neece Hedges, age 49, succumbed to complications of cancer at Vanderbilt University Medical Center on Thursday, March 2, 2023. She was surrounded in love by her children and family as she slipped her earthly bonds and entered eternal life with her Lord and Savior.
A Happy Valley High School class of 92 graduate, Leslie went on to earn two college degrees. She received her Bachelor’s degree in Sports Management from East Tennessee State University and later attended Tennessee Technical Center where she earned a Nursing degree and went on to become an LPN. As a testament to her strength, Leslie passed her Nursing Licensure Exam just days after giving birth to her second child!
Her sweet and loving nature was what stood out to everyone who knew Leslie. Her passion for helping others not only served her well in professional roles, but also as a caretaker for those she loved.
Leslie personified the phrase “Live, Laugh, Love”. She found joy in simple things and never lost her sense of wonder. She had a profound love for animals and had many beloved pets over the years, most recently two cats named Loki & Butters. Today she is petting lions in Heaven with her beloved BoBo in tow.
Her greatest joy in life was her three beautiful children, Laci age 18, Lexi age 16 and Caleb age 10, who loved their mommy fiercely. Leslie was always happiest when she was surrounded by her children, and that is how she left this world.
Leslie was preceded in death by her father, Ronnie Neece; brother, Steven Slagle; grandparents, Norma and John Neece and Nannie and Richard Miller.
In addition to her children, she is survived by her mother, Darnell Boff; sister, Tracy Crawford and husband, Billy; Uncle, Stephen Neece; cousin, John Neece and his wife, Amanda and their children, Austin and Kaylee; sister-in-law, Christine Slagle; nephew, Tristan Slagle and wife, Elizabeth; nephew, Travis Slagle; niece, Chloe Slagle; many maternal aunts, uncles, and cousins; life-long friend, Amy Wilson; special friend, Dorene Tipton and ex-husband, Chris Hedges.
Funeral services will be conducted at 7:00 pm Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home with Rev. Travis Pierson and Rev. Terry Austin officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 pm, Tuesday prior to the service.
Interment services will be conducted at 11:00 am Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at Happy Valley Memorial Park.