Leslie Neece Hedges, age 49, succumbed to complications of cancer at Vanderbilt University Medical Center on Thursday, March 2, 2023. She was surrounded in love by her children and family as she slipped her earthly bonds and entered eternal life with her Lord and Savior.

A Happy Valley High School class of 92 graduate, Leslie went on to earn two college degrees. She received her Bachelor’s degree in Sports Management from East Tennessee State University and later attended Tennessee Technical Center where she earned a Nursing degree and went on to become an LPN. As a testament to her strength, Leslie passed her Nursing Licensure Exam just days after giving birth to her second child!

