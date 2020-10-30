ELIZABETHTON - Leslie “Lynn” Hardin, 76, Elizabethton, passed away Thursday, October 29, 2020 after a brief illness. A native of Carter County, he was a son of the late Ottie & Hildred Clemons Hardin. Lynn was a 1962 graduate of Hampton High School. He also attended George Washington University. Lynn was a Cartographer, and he worked for the US Army Map Service in Washington, D.C. during the Kennedy and Johnson Administrations. He worked on the Moon project in the 1960’s and mapped the first lunar landing for the Apollo XI space mission. After returning to Elizabethton, he was employed for a time with the Elizabethton Police Department and the Carter County Sheriff’s Department. He retired from Kennametal, Inc. in Johnson City. Lynn was a 32nd Degree Mason. He was a member of Siam Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers: Larry and Garry Hardin.
Survivors include his wife of 56 years: Linda Combs Hardin. Two Daughters: Tammie (Tony) Harmon, Bristol, TN. and Sheri (Gary) Nelson, Bluff City, TN. Five Grandchildren: Tyler Harmon, Ryan Nelson, Tanner Harmon, Hannah Nelson and Trevor Nelson. His Brother: Eddie (Jackie) Hardin. Several Nieces & Nephews.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Monday, November 2, 2020 in Memorial Funeral Chapel with the Rev. Randy Johnson and Mr. Eddie Carver officiating. The Honorary Minister will be Pastor Bobby Stout. Interment will follow in the Nave Cemetery. Music will be provided by Sheri Nelson, Soloist and Tanner Harmon, Instrumentalist. Active Pallbearers will be: Tyler Harmon, Tanner Harmon, Ryan Nelson, Trevor Nelson, Gary Nelson, Tony Harmon, and Chris Hardin. Honorary Pallbearers will be: Eddie Hardin, Eddie Carver, Sonny Stout and Jerry White. A Masonic Memorial Service will be conducted by Dashiell Masonic Lodge # 238. Friends may register their presence at the funeral home Sunday 1 to 5 p.m. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is required to wear a mask and practice social distancing.
