JOHNSON CITY - Leslie John Earp, Sr., age 74, of Johnson City, Tennessee, gained his wings on January 27, 2023, at the Johnson City Medical Center.

A lifelong resident of Johnson City, Leslie was born December 20, 1948, to the late Howard William Earp and Clara Ruth Arnold Earp. He graduated from Science Hill High School. In 1968, he married his childhood friend and the love of his life, Cheryl Norris.

Latest Videos


Tags

Recommended for you