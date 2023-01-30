JOHNSON CITY - Leslie John Earp, Sr., age 74, of Johnson City, Tennessee, gained his wings on January 27, 2023, at the Johnson City Medical Center.
A lifelong resident of Johnson City, Leslie was born December 20, 1948, to the late Howard William Earp and Clara Ruth Arnold Earp. He graduated from Science Hill High School. In 1968, he married his childhood friend and the love of his life, Cheryl Norris.
Leslie was a member of University Parkway Baptist Church.
Leslie loved anything that had to do with cars or a motor. He was a skilled mechanic who repaired lawn mowers and vehicles. He also enjoyed NASCAR and he liked to put together model cars.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Thomas Earl Earp, Sr.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 54 years, Cheryl; his children, Leslie John Earp Jr., Kimberly Willis, and Rebecca Bennett; 11 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; a sister, Bonnie Huffman; and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Lara Kfoury for her care and compassion.
Leslie’s family will receive friends from 1:30-2:30 pm on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at Morris-Baker Funeral Home. A committal service will follow, at 3:00 pm, at Washington County Memory Gardens, under the direction of Dr. Michael Oaks. Those attending are asked to please meet at the cemetery’s mausoleum chapel by 2:50 pm.