JOHNSON CITY - Leslie Carol Calloway - age 58 of Johnson City, TN went to be with the Lord Friday, October 29, 2021, at UT Medical Center surrounded by her children. Leslie was preceded in death by her mother, Joanne Gregory; and her father, Carl Ford. Leslie was of the Christian faith. She was humble, she was kind and loved the Lord with all of her heart. The love she had for her grandchildren and her only great grandbaby was very special. She will be dearly missed. Leslie is survived by her sons, Jacob Gregory (Kasey) and Joseph (Amanda) Bray; and daughters, Christina Gregory (Billy), Virginia Calloway, and Rachel Calloway (Jonathan); brother, Christopher Ford; sisters, Beth Hoilman, Karla Wood, Joey Nolting; 12 grandchildren, Isaiah, William, Tatum; Sierra, Dakota, Ella, Billy (Wiggles), JD, Xavier, Jaxson, Ethan, Zachariah; one great grandchild, Ja'she; and several nieces and nephews. Family and friends can gather together at Rich Acres Freewill Baptist in Johnson City on Friday, November 12, 2021 from 4:00-6:00 pm with a service to follow at 6:00 pm by Pastor Kenneth Grindstaff. A special Thank You to Pastor Grindstaff for the use of his church to honor the life of our beloved Leslie. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
