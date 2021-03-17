JOHNSON CITY – Following a brief illness, Leslie completed her journey with her family by her side on Wednesday, March 10th. On that day, the light in heaven became more bright. Leslie fought hard during the entire trip and allowed her family and friends the opportunity to fight with her. She then realized it was time to rest.
Leslie was born in Charlottesville, VA on September 15, 1958. She spent her formative years in Roanoke, Virginia with her parents and three sisters. She graduated from Cave Spring High School. She attended Radford University and graduated with a Master’s degree in Clinical Psychology. Following graduation, Leslie moved to Northeast Tennessee after becoming employed in the mental health profession and remained there for the remainder of her life.
Leslie was such an amazing, energetic and compassionate woman, who devoted her time to improving lives and generating happiness. All who knew Leslie felt fortunate and thankful to have her touch their lives.
Leslie had so many gifts and talents. She enjoyed arts, crafts, making jewelry and refinishing furniture. She had a knack for being able to take a rock and transform it into something beautiful.
Leslie had so many special friends, colleagues and her family in Roanoke were so dear to her. She had many passions. She so enjoyed hosting her annual Christmas party, catching up with old friends she may have not seen for quite some time. She enjoyed shopping for clothes (what Kersey woman doesn’t?) and had an exquisite taste for fashion. Another great passion were the annual family beach trips to Ocean Isle, NC. Leslie was in her favorite place at the beach and so enjoyed the time with family.
Leslie’s greatest passion was the love she had for daughter, Kerstie. She devoted every ounce of energy in guiding her direction that would help her achieve success and realize her dreams. They were best friends and almost as much sisters as they were mother and daughter.
Leslie was a person with great patience and tolerance. She and her husband were strong-willed, and “discussions” occasionally became debate contests. They often ended with Leslie saying, “David, I may not like you very much at this moment, but I do love you.”
Leslie was a faithful Christian and was an active member at Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church. She so enjoyed her fellowship and friendships she developed in the Open Door Adult Class.
Leslie’s departure was preceded by her parents, Claude and Carolyn Kersey, and several aunts and uncles. Remaining to witness her bright and shining star and cherish the memory of her life are husband and daughter, David and Kerstie Hillman; and her two furry children, Dobby and Kacy; three special sisters, Candace Carter (Jimmy), Micky Naff, and Piper Ellis (Lucky). Also, many nieces and nephews and numerous friends.
As per Leslie’s wishes, she was cremated, and she was adamant in her desire that she be scattered along an oceanside beach. A memorial gathering of family and friends is pending and will be conducted at a date to be determined.
The family would like to express sincere gratitude to the staff of the 2800 Ward of the Intensive Care Unit at Johnson City Medical Center. Their devoted care for Leslie and their compassion allowed her journey to be completed comfortably and without pain.
Memorial contributions may be sent to Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church, c/o The Open Door Class, 201 S. Roan St., Johnson City, TN, 37601