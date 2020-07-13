JOHNSON CITY - Lesley Kira Brown, 37, Johnson City, took her last breath in this life on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at her home after an eight-month battle with cancer. Lesley did not wish to have a funeral. Details regarding a Celebration of Life are forthcoming and will be communicated through the family’s Go Fund Me (http:/www.gofundme.com/f/help-for-lesley) as well as the personal Facebook page of Beth Grindstaff.
A full obituary may be viewed and online condolences left at www.mtnempirecbs.com.
