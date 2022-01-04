JONESBOROUGH - Leroy Gregg, 76, of Jonesborough, passed peacefully at home on December 29, 2021 surrounded by his loving wife, family & beloved dog, Scout.
He was born February 19, 1945 to the late Jess & Dottie Gregg.
Leroy was a native of Washington County, TN. He retired from Washington County Highway Dept, where he was a crane operator for many years.
Leroy enjoyed his classic cars, working on his yard and flowers, which he had a green thumb for, and spending time with the love of his life of 49 years, Mary Presnell Gregg.
In addition to his parents, Leroy is also preceded in death by two brothers, Donald Gregg and Fred Gregg; two sisters, Kathy Williams and Nora Gregg and granddaughter, Angel Higgins "Gibson". Health permiting he attended True Gospel Baptist Church.
Survivors, in addition to his wife, Mary Presnell Gregg, include his dog, Scout, his children, Melissa "Puss" and Jason Killen, Becky and Randall Neece, Lewis Keplinger, Eddie "Cooper" and Brenda Keplinger and Lahoma Clark; Several grandchildren and great grandchildren. Four sisters: Lizzie McMurray, Janice Wines, Essie Presnell, Carolyn Allen; One brother, James Gregg; several nieces & nephews.
Funeral services will be at 7 p.m. Friday, January 7, 2022 in Memorial Funeral Chapel with Rev. Dean Presnell officiating. Burial will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, January 8, 2022 in Washington County Memory Gardens. Special driver and pallbearer will be his baby girl, Melissa Gregg Killen. Pallbearers will be Eddie Keplinger, Curtis Neece, Erica Killen, Joshua Killen, Jason Killen, Jason "Melvin" Flisch. Honorary pallbearers will be Becky Neece, Vanessa Luttrell, Legend Luttrell, Amanda Luttrell, "Little" Randall Neece.
"I love you like a fat pig loves slop"~ Leroy Gregg.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7p.m. Friday, January 7, 2022 prior to the service. Family and friends will assemble at the funeral home at 12 noon Saturday to go in procession to the cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com
