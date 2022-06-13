ELIZABETHTON - Leroy Brooks, 95, Elizabethton, passed away Saturday June 11, 2022 in the Ivy Hall Nursing Home. He was born March 21, 1927, in Knoxville, Tennessee to the late Roy & Nellie Brewer Brooks. He was a graduate of Carter High School in Knoxville and East Tennessee State College Leroy had served in the United States Army during World War II. He was a retired Salesman with the USA News Paper, Asheville, NC. He had lived in Elizabethton for a number of years. In earlier years he owned a Antique Shop in Elizabethton. He also worked at Corner Nest Mall in Elizabethton. He was a member of Pinecrest Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Martha Brooks, a son: Ricky Dean Brooks, two sisters and two brothers.
Survivors include his children :Dwayne Spitzer of New York, Vincent K. Brooks and Lisa Brooks Smith & husband Greg all of Fort Myers, Florida and Robin Blackwell, Elizabethton. Three Grandchildren: Carter Brooks Smith, Chandler Brewer and Carson Walker Smith. Two Great Grandchildren: Carter Brooks Smith and Ava Estella Smith. One Niece: Norma Brooks and One Nephew: Mike Smith.
Graveside Service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Friday, June 17, 2022, in Monte Vista Memorial Park with Pastor Gary Edwards officiating. Active Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. The family would like to express a special “Thank You” to the Staff of Ivy Hall Nursing Home for the excellent care Leroy received during his stay there. Military Honors will be provided by the Veterans Honor Guard, DAV 30, Bluff City. Family and friends will assemble at the funeral home at 1:15 p.m. Friday to go in procession to the cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Brooks family.