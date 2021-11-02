ELIZABETHTON - Leota Holsclaw, age 83, of Elizabethton, TN went to be with the Lord on Monday, November 1, 2021 at Ivy Hall Nursing Home. She was the daughter of the late, James “Poga” Monroe Potter and Sarah Catherine Hopson Potter. Leota retired as a Medical Secretary for Dr. Eugene Galloway. She was a member of Elizabethton Church of Christ and Graduate of Elizabethton High School. She enjoyed going to Elizabethton ballgames, traveling, entertaining, cooking and especially loved spending time with her grandchildren and family.
In addition to her parents, Leota was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Willie Holsclaw; brother, Bud Potter; sister, Eula Mae Hodge and several brothers-in-law and sisters-in law. Those left to cherish her memory include her two sons, Eddie Holsclaw and wife Amber and Jeff Holsclaw and wife Vanessa, all of Elizabethton; three granddaughters, Jessica Trivette and husband David, Summer Mosley and husband Christopher, Katie Rosario and husband Danny; two grandsons, Noah Holsclaw and Josh Reifert and wife Melissa; eleven great- grandchildren, Halle, Luke, Levi, Miles, Callie, Millie, Stella, Willa Mae, Selah, Nala and Jade; sister, Dorothy “Dot” Oaks, of Elizabethton; two special nieces, Teresa Densford and husband Oris, Nancy Greenlee and husband Jim; special great-niece, Anna Marie Densford and several nieces and nephews also survive.
A funeral service to honor the life of Leota Holsclaw will be conducted at 7:30 P.M. on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at Elizabethton Church of Christ with Mr. Roby Ellis, Minister and Mr. Eddy Craft, Minister officiating. Music will be held by Elizabethton Church of Christ Congregation. The family will receive friends from 5:00 P.M. to 7:30 P.M. prior to the funeral service on Thursday at the church.
The graveside service and committal will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, November 5, 2021 at Happy Valley Memorial Park with Mr. Todd Houston, minister officiating. Active pallbearers will be Christopher Mosley, David Trivette, Danny Rosario, Michael Greenlee, Adam Greenlee, Alex Jones, Ethan Cannon, Hadley Townsend, Terry Chambers. Honorary pallbearers are Noah Holsclaw, Randy Jones, Josh Reifert, elders/deacons of Elizabethton Church of Christ, John Bo Pansock, Steve Roberts and John Holsclaw Jr. Those who will be attending the graveside are asked to meet at Hathaway-Percy Funeral Home at 10:15 A.M. to go in procession to the cemetery.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Dr. Galloway, Dr. Davenport, Staff of Ivy Hall Nursing Home and Charles Hollowell for all their loving care and support during this difficult time.
Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers may make donations to Elizabethton Church of Christ, 1162 TN-91, Elizabethton, TN 37643.
Online condolences may be shared with the family and viewed on our website at www.hathawaypercy.com. Hathaway-Percy Funeral and Cremation Services are honored to serve the Holsclaw family. Office: 423-543-5544