“Dear cancer, you didn’t win.” You showed up years ago, he didn’t even notice your arrival. When you finally reared your ugly head, you swore that you would take him in six months. Well, sir, that was three years ago. You didn’t win. You had no idea who you were messing with. When he was raised by Sicilian immigrant parents that spoke English as a second language, he learned both. He couldn’t be Superman, so he got his pilot’s license. He was told that he would never make it through college to get a four-year degree, so he did it in three. This is a man whose wife and ex-wife were good friends, visiting each other and spending time with families. Does this sound like a man that is going to be taken down by some lousy cancer cells? I think not. Cancer, you didn’t win. He went out on his terms, not yours. You did not win.”
Leonard “Archi” Arcidiacono, 78, passed away on May 26, 2021 at Holston Valley Medical Center Hospital in Kingsport, Tennessee, surrounded by his wife and children.
Len was preceded in death by his parents, Leonardo and Sarah Arcidiacono; a sister, Alfina Testa; a brother, Joseph Arcidiacono; a sister-in-law, Louise Arcidiacono; a brother-in-law, Philip Testa; and former wife, Sandra Deakins Arcidiacono.
Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 46 years, Patricia of Kingsport, Tennessee; son, Justin Dean of Kingsport, Tennessee; two daughters, Cristina Brittin (Steve) of Limestone, Tennessee and Teresa “Teri Lynn” Pierce (Shane) of Jonesborough, Tennessee; granddaughter, Sarah Kelsey Pierce of Jonesborough, Tennessee; two brothers, Sam Arcidiacono of Pennsville, New Jersey and Anthony Arcidiacono (Angela) of Carney’s Point, New Jersey, and several nieces and nephews.
Len was born on October 2, 1942 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He graduated from Woodstown High School in 1960. In 1962 he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, where he proudly served at Patrick AFB in Florida and worked at Cape Canaveral. He married, moved to his new wife’s hometown, attended East Tennessee State University, where he graduated in 1969 with a bachelor degree in Health Sciences. After moving back to Florida, he would work in Rockledge as the Child Care Coordinator for Brevard County. It was there that he wrote the first Child Care Ordinance of Brevard County in the state of Florida, which was used as a model for Florida’s first state ordinance. He then moved to Gainesville, Florida to become the Environmental Health Director of Alachua County until he retired. He then worked part-time for several years at a retirement village, where little old ladies would fight over who got to go to “Lunch with Len.”
Len will always be remembered for his sense of humor, his gentle Winnie The Pooh/Godfather voice, his fighting spirit, his loyalty, and his love for and dedication to the ETSU Buccaneers and the Florida Gators (which we Vols didn’t hold against him).
We were blessed to have him in our lives for as long as we did, but it wasn’t long enough. We will live our lives knowing that we are better because we got to be in his. His life was a success for many reasons, but the success that remains with us is that he loved us as hard as he could for as long as he could. And it’s because of that legacy that cancer didn’t stand a chance.
Our family would like to thank Dr. Maatouk of Ballad Health, the home healthcare workers, the doctors and nurses at Holston Valley Medical Center Hospital, the staff and clergy at St. Dominic’s Catholic Church, and the many family members and friends that have supported us on this journey.
A private celebration of Len’s life will be held at a future date.
The family wishes to thank East Lawn Funeral Home and Memorial Park for their services.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the Arcidiacono family by visiting www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home & Memorial Park 4997 Memorial Blvd. Kingsport, TN 37660 is in charge of the arrangements. (423) 288-2081