JOHNSON CITY - Leona Kate Bawgus Scott, 90, Johnson City, passed away Saturday, October 1, 2022 at her residence. She was born February 13, 1932 in Johnson City to the late Charlie & Roxie Murray Bawgus. Mrs. Scott was retired from Empire Furniture Company. She was a member of Pinecrest Christian Church. She loved to work in her flowers. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Johnny Joe Scott, a son, Stephen Scott and five brothers and sisters.
Survivors include four children: Rex (Debbie) Scott, Elizabethton, Stanley Scott and Johnny Scott, both of Johnson City and Darlene (Rodney) Hall, Rogersville; 14 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and one great-great-grandson; Two half-sisters, Judy & Edna.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Wednesday, October 5, 2022 in the Pinecrest Christian Church. Interment will follow in the Scalf Cemetery. Active Pallbearers will be Jacob James, Stephen Scott, Matthew Scott, John Scott, Jr., James McMane and Carl Tipton. The family would like to express a special “Thank You” to the staff of Amedisys Hospice for the excellent care she received. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday prior to the service at the church. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Scott family.