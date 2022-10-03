JOHNSON CITY - Leona Kate Bawgus Scott, 90, Johnson City, passed away Saturday, October 1, 2022 at her residence. She was born February 13, 1932 in Johnson City to the late Charlie & Roxie Murray Bawgus. Mrs. Scott was retired from Empire Furniture Company. She was a member of Pinecrest Christian Church. She loved to work in her flowers. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Johnny Joe Scott, a son, Stephen Scott and five brothers and sisters.

Survivors include four children: Rex (Debbie) Scott, Elizabethton, Stanley Scott and Johnny Scott, both of Johnson City and Darlene (Rodney) Hall, Rogersville; 14 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and one great-great-grandson; Two half-sisters, Judy & Edna.

