JOHNSON CITY - Leona G. Ogle, Johnson City, passed away Sunday, September 27, 2020, at Johnson City Medical Center, in the arms of her daughter, best friend, and long-time caregiver, Linda Carson.
Born August 1, 1932, Leona was a native of Knoxville, TN, but relocated to Johnson City over 60 years ago when her husband’s work brought the family here.
Leona was a homemaker who always made her family the center of her life. She loved shopping with her daughter, going out to eat, cooking, tending to her many flowers in the summertime and decorating for every season and holiday, especially Christmas; no one loved Christmas more.
Leona was a charter member of Clark Street Baptist Church, where she taught Sunday School for many years and served on the kitchen committee. She attended regularly until her health declined.
She was preceded in death by: her parents, Charles and Martha Trevena; and her beloved husband of 65 years, Carl Ogle, Jr., in 2017.
Left to cherish her memory are: her daughter, Linda Carson; sister, Lois Maddox; brother, Kenneth Trevena and his wife Shirley; and several nieces and nephews.
Thank you to Dr. Paul Brown and Kristy at Johnson City Internal Medicine for their many years of wonderful care, and to the staff at Cornerstone Village who cared for her through her extended illness.
Finally, you are pain free, Sunshine, and reunited with your loving husband.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at Washington County Memory Gardens with Rev. James Cambron officiating. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery by 1:50 PM.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association at www.heart.org/donate
Memories and condolences may be shared with the Ogle family via www.morrisbaker.com.
Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City, is serving the Ogle family. (423) 282-1521