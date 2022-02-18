WATAUGA - Leo Lem Humphrey, age 93 of Watauga, Tennessee passed away Thursday, February 17, 2022 at Sycamore Shoals Hospital.
Leo is preceded in death by his parents, Lem Dove Humphrey and Myrtle Hendrix Humphrey; wife, Gladys Jean Humphrey; six sisters, Marge Chambers, Grace Morrison, Vada Blevins, Christine Carter, Cleo Hess (twin), and Bess Scott; three brothers, Gordon Humphrey, Thurman Humphrey, and Paul Humphrey.
Leo Humphrey had been employed as a carpenter and was an integral part of the Urban Renewal in Historical Downtown Elizabethton. The reconstruction included the sidewalks in downtown Elizabethton, restoration of the Carter Mansion, and the first restoration of the Covered Bridge. He was also involved in the construction of Fort Watauga at Sycamore Shoals, Historic Park, Elizabethton. He was a United States Army Veteran and was of the Baptist faith. Leo enjoyed attending the Carter County cruise-in where he drove his antique truck. He loved the woods and nature, especially ginseng hunting and harvesting.
Those left to cherish his memory include his children, Leon Humphrey (Bernadette), Jeff Humphrey (Hildred), Judy Livingston (George), and Lisa Williams (Mark) of Watauga; grandchildren, Ginny Harris of Piney Flats, Leon Humphrey Jr. of Elizabethton, and Ashley Williams of Watauga; great-grandchildren, Jacob Andes of Piney Flats and Kennedy Andes of Piney Flats, and sister Letha Dial of Elizabethton.
A service to honor the life of Leo Humphrey will be conducted at 2:00pm on Sunday, February 20, 2022 at Tetrick Funeral Home in Elizabethton, Tennessee in the Chapel of Peace with Pastor Roy Yelton officiating.
The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1:00pm until 2:00pm at the Funeral Home on Sunday.
A graveside service and interment will be conducted at Happy Valley Memorial Park on Sunday, February 20, 2022 following the service. Active pallbearers include Leon Humphrey, Jeff Humphrey, George Livingston, Leon Humphrey Jr., Mark Williams, Dominic McEntire, Jacob Andes, and Bill Williams. Honorary pallbearers include Howard Rumley, Wade Rumley, Russell Rumley, and Jerry Rumley.
Words of comfort can be sent to the family through our website, www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Home-Riverside Chapel, 211 North Riverside, Elizabethton, TN 37643 (423) 542-2232 is honored to serve the Humphrey family.