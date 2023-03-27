ELIZABETHTON - Lennie Michael “Mike” Cole, age 68, of Elizabethton, Tennessee went home to be with the Lord following a short illness on Thursday, March 23, 2023 at the Johnson City Medical Center. Mike was born in Avery County, North Carolina, the son of the late Lennie and Alma (Ollis) Cole. In addition to his parents, Mike was also preceded in death by two sisters, Annis Cole Hendrick and Linda Hartley; and an infant sister, Peggy Sue Cole.

Mike was 4th generation to work on ETWNC and served 25 years in the propane business as a service technician. He was above all else a family man, loving husband, father and papaw. Mike was of the Baptist faith and enjoyed camping, fishing, collecting antiques and attending his grandchildren’s ballgames.

