ELIZABETHTON - Lennie Michael “Mike” Cole, age 68, of Elizabethton, Tennessee went home to be with the Lord following a short illness on Thursday, March 23, 2023 at the Johnson City Medical Center. Mike was born in Avery County, North Carolina, the son of the late Lennie and Alma (Ollis) Cole. In addition to his parents, Mike was also preceded in death by two sisters, Annis Cole Hendrick and Linda Hartley; and an infant sister, Peggy Sue Cole.
Mike was 4th generation to work on ETWNC and served 25 years in the propane business as a service technician. He was above all else a family man, loving husband, father and papaw. Mike was of the Baptist faith and enjoyed camping, fishing, collecting antiques and attending his grandchildren’s ballgames.
Those left to cherish Mike’s memory include his loving wife of 49 years, Zeola (Blevins) Cole; his beloved daughters, Lori (Travis) Royston and Lisa (Matthew) Hayes all of Elizabethton; the lights of his life, his grandchildren: Kaysi Royston, Caleb Royston and Cash Royston; his loving dog, Smokie; and several nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Mike’s life will be conducted at 7:00 PM on Monday, March 27, 2023 in the Chapel of Peace at Tetrick Funeral Home of Elizabethton with Pastor Brandon Young, Pastor Jimmy Holtsclaw and Pastor Steve Holtsclaw officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM in the funeral home chapel prior to the service on Monday or at the residence of a daughter, Lori Royston at other times.
The graveside service will be conducted at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at Happy Valley Memorial Park. Active pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. Honorary pallbearers will be Tim Tipton, Pastor Steve Holtsclaw, Roger Gaddy, Paul Greene and Jackie Stout. Everyone will meet at Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton at 9: 15 AM on Tuesday to go in procession to the cemetery.
