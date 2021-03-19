Sunrise: March 7,1933
Sunset: March 15,2021
JOHNSON CITY - Sister Lena Octavia Hollie, age 88, of Johnson City,TN., was born March 7,1933 to the late Thad and Sally Forney Hollie. After a lengthy illness Octavia departed to eternal life March 15, 2021 at the Johnson City Medical Center.
Sister Octavia was a member of Grace Temple Church where she served as a Missionary for several years under the late Adele Anderson and enjoyed singing in the Mass Choir under Deacon Charles Locke.
Octavia retired from Texas Instruments. She enjoyed watching The Young and the Restless, and faithfully having her hair done by Mr. Travis Kidd with the “Saturday Morning Crew”, the Late Wilma Kay Love, Sandra Scott, and her adopted granddaughter Danielle Love Martin.
In addition to her parents, Octavia was preceded in death by her siblings; Selma Irene Rankins, Margaret Louise Brisco Hollie, and Johnnie Mack Hollie. Her children; Evangelist Teresa A. Hale-Rhea, and Charles Inman. Her grandchildren; Phillip N. Rhea and Joseph Rhea, and her daughter in love, Yvonne Hurt Kitt.
She leaves to cherish her memory, four loving children; Wilmetta Collie (Johnnie), James Kitt, Franklin Inman, Norma “Susie” Inman, and son in love Joe Rhea, all of Johnson City, TN. Her loving grandchildren; Thomas Hale, Nashville, TN, Kissena Sheets (Robert), Flower Mound TX., Ebony Roundtree Kitt, Queens, NY., James Rhea, Anthony Inman Cole, Zakayla Kitt, and King Kitt, all of Johnson City TN.
She loved her seven great grandchildren; Preston Rhea, Houston TX., David Hall, Flower Mound, TX., Talita Kitt, Nueja Mims, Shamote Mims, Jazara Brown, and her namesake, C’Yannah Octavia Hussey. Her siblings; Fred Hollie Sr. (Henrietta), El Paso, TX., Shirley Mack, Philadelphia, PA., and Jacquline Brisco Leeper (Clay) of Lawrenceville, GA. A very special friend, Mrs. Chris Williams (JCMC), and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
A private service will be held for family and friends.
Graveside services will be held at 2:00pm Monday March 22, 2021 at Washington County Memory Gardens in Johnson City, TN.
