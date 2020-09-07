GRAY - Lena Mae Peregoy went home to her Heavenly Father on Thursday, September 4, 2020, surrounded by her loved ones. She was born in Johnson City, Tennessee, May 24, 1941, to the late Oscar and Pansy Barnes.
Ms. Peregoy resided in Gray, Tennessee, for 63 years as a homemaker who loved her children unconditionally. She was strong in her faith, and enjoyed reading her Bible every night when she was able to. Her favorite song was Matthew 24. She was very outgoing and could make anyone laugh. She never held back and spoke her mind.
In addition to her parents Ms. Peregoy was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, B.L. Peregoy; daughter, Elizabeth Marie Peregoy; two sons, Teddy Peregoy Sr. and Timothy B. Peregoy; adopted son, Teddy Peregoy Jr.; granddaughter, Michelle Elizabeth Peregoy; a special great- grandson, Dakota Sams; three sisters, Mary Ruth Gower, Pansy Arlee Goodman, and infant sister Elizabeth Barnes; and two brothers, Smith and Bill Barnes.
Those left to cherish her memories are her companion, who she truly loved, Willie Peters; daughters, Sara Gardner (Rick) and Karen Davis; son, Jason Peregoy (Jessie); step-children, David and Gary Peters; brother, Clifford Barnes (Theresa);
grandchildren, Susan Harrold (Randall), Melissa Reed (Robby), Daniel Bolinger (Maria), Timothy Peregoy Jr. (Karla), Joey Castle, Chris Peregoy, Megan Peters, Waylon Peters, Dylan Peters, Sophia Peters, Daniel Gardner, Anthony Gardner, Tonya, and Brandon Lee; great-grandchildren, Austin Harrold, Dylan Stipes, Aisha Reed, Alley Reed, Britni Sams, Schuyler, Ciara Bolinger, Hayden Bolinger, Clint Carr, and Alex Peregoy; great-great grandchildren, Lakelynn Sams, Opal Virts, Carmen Brown, Paislee Bolinger, Piper Bolinger, and Noah Lee; special sisters in-law, Pat Ramsey and Mary Laughlin; she has several nieces, nephews, and cousins she dearly loved.
Receiving of friends and family for Ms. Peregoy will be at Snyder’s Memorial Gardens, funeral home, in Gray, Tennessee, on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, from 6-8 PM. A funeral service will follow beginning at 8 PM. Rev. Kenny Adkins and preacher Richard Chapman will be officiating the service. The Graveside service will be held at Washington County Memory Gardens, in Johnson City, Tennessee, on September 9, 2020, beginning at 12 Noon. Serving as pallbearers are, Randall Harrold, Robby Reed, Dylan Stipes, Brandon Virts, Daniel Gardner, Daron Lee; honorary pallbearer is Tim Laughlin.
The family will also be receiving visitors at the home of Sara Gardner located at 776 Lakeridge Street, Gray, Tennessee.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to all the nurses and caregivers at Avalon Hospice Kingsport. Ms. Peregoy loved all of you so much and was so appreciative of all the love and care you extended to her.
Condolences can be sent to Ms. Pergoy’s family at the funeral home’s website, www.snydersmemorialgardens.com
