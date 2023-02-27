Lena Madge Crain crossed the divide to her Heavenly Home on Saturday, February 25th after several months of home health care.

Madge is survived by her daughter Joy Boudreau (and husband Greg) from Bowmantown; by three grandchildren: Kyler (and wife Sandi) from Highlands, NC; Kory (and wife Sonshine) from Bowmantown; Katie Denton (and husband Michael) from Nipomo, CA. There are nine great grandchildren: Michaela, Madison, Kade, Megan, Kody, and Ky Denton, Haven Boudreau, Journey and Reverie Boudreau. Harvey Crain, husband for 74 years, presided her in death in 2019. And as the tenth child of Bob and Annis Ramsey, she is preceded in death by her parents, one sister Reptha Nease, and nine brothers: McCarthy Ramsey, Lowell Ramsey, Dolphus Ramsey, Rollin Ramsey, Ernie Ramsey, Thurin Ramsey, Sam Ramsey, Harold Ramsey and RB Ramsey.

