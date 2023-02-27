Lena Madge Crain crossed the divide to her Heavenly Home on Saturday, February 25th after several months of home health care.
Madge is survived by her daughter Joy Boudreau (and husband Greg) from Bowmantown; by three grandchildren: Kyler (and wife Sandi) from Highlands, NC; Kory (and wife Sonshine) from Bowmantown; Katie Denton (and husband Michael) from Nipomo, CA. There are nine great grandchildren: Michaela, Madison, Kade, Megan, Kody, and Ky Denton, Haven Boudreau, Journey and Reverie Boudreau. Harvey Crain, husband for 74 years, presided her in death in 2019. And as the tenth child of Bob and Annis Ramsey, she is preceded in death by her parents, one sister Reptha Nease, and nine brothers: McCarthy Ramsey, Lowell Ramsey, Dolphus Ramsey, Rollin Ramsey, Ernie Ramsey, Thurin Ramsey, Sam Ramsey, Harold Ramsey and RB Ramsey.
Madge was born on October 18, 1927 in Greene County. She married Harvey Crain on May 17, 1945. They moved to Michigan in 1950, and after 26 years of Harvey working for the Warren Fire Department, they returned to a Bowmantown home in 1980.
After retiring to this area, Madge was an active member of the Limestone Free Will Baptist Church. She spent many years with Harvey holding a Sunday morning song service at the John Reed Nursing Home. Madge also helped weekly with Bingo for several years. She was an active and dedicated member of the Bowmantown Ruritan Club for 40 years, still stirring eggs and making jelly at the age of 94 for the Bowmantown Ruritan First Saturday Breakfast which she and Harvey were instrumental in starting three decades ago.
Madge Crain trusted in Jesus Christ for her eternal relationship with God and exemplified her gratitude and faith through countless acts of service to so many people.
Madge’s family is grateful she has stepped from suffering into her eternal home but will miss her dearly from this day forward until they all meet again.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, at Limestone Free Will Baptist Church from 4 pm – 7 pm. The funeral service will follow at 7 pm with Rev. David Reece and Rev. Tim Roach officiating.
Pallbearers are Kyler Boudreau, Kory Boudreau, Chris Correll, Joe Royston, John Moore, and Steve Deakins.
Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.