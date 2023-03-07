ASHEVILLE, NC - Lena Kate Ball, age 83, graduated from this earthly home to her heavenly home on March 5, 2023 at CarePartners Hospice Solace Center in Asheville, NC.
Lena was born on June 3, 1939 to the late Clyde and Hazel Byers in Butler, TN but lived the majority of her life in Johnson City. Lena graduated from Happy Valley High School in 1956 and on December 19, 1959, she married the love of her life, Paul Dale Ball at Bowmantown Baptist Church.
For almost 50 years, Lena served in Children’s Ministry at several churches in the Johnson City and Elizabethton area with the most recent being Oakland Avenue Baptist Church where she was a current member.
Summer was her favorite season which brought Lena much joy working in her yard, gardening, tending to her flowers and sitting on the back porch with family and friends. During the not-so-favorite winter months Lena would pass the time by reading and making quilts that will be passed down by family members for generations to come.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Dale Ball. Survivors include her daughter, Angie and son-in-law Steve Hawkins, grandsons “the joy of her life”, Mathew and Jacob Hawkins; siblings, Violet Huffine and Ray Byers along with numerous nieces and nephews. Lena enjoyed the companionship of her close longtime friends: Shelia Williams, Elda Ledford, Dewey and Schree Hill, Floyd Nave, and Barbara Benfield.
The family express their appreciation to Dr. Paul Brown, Dr. Kevin Sweet and Dr. Jaishankar Devapiran for caring for Lena over the years and the exception care, kindness and compassion expressed by the doctors, nurses, and staff of CarePartners Hospice Solace Center during her brief illness.
A service to honor the life of Lena will be held at 7:00 PM on Thursday, March 9, 2023 in the Sunset Chapel of Hathaway-Percy Funeral Home with Pastor Roy Yelton and Pastor Charles Biggs officiating. The family will receive friends between the hours of 5:00 PM and 7:00 PM prior to the service on Thursday. Friends may also come sign the register book between the hours of 2:00 PM and 4:00 PM on Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at Hathaway-Percy Funeral Home.
The Committal and Entombment service will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, March 10, 2023 in the Mausoleum at Monte Vista Memorial Park, Johnson City, TN. Pallbearers will be Mathew Hawkins, Jacob Hawkins, Mat Biddix, Thomas Williams, Kippy Huffine and Ray Byers. Those who wish to attend the committal service are asked to meet at the cemetery at 1:45 PM on Friday.
In lieu of flowers the family request memorial contributions be made to the Children’s Ministry of Oakland Avenue Baptist Church, 2823 Oakland Avenue Johnson City, TN 37601.
