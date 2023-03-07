ASHEVILLE, NC - Lena Kate Ball, age 83, graduated from this earthly home to her heavenly home on March 5, 2023 at CarePartners Hospice Solace Center in Asheville, NC.

Lena was born on June 3, 1939 to the late Clyde and Hazel Byers in Butler, TN but lived the majority of her life in Johnson City. Lena graduated from Happy Valley High School in 1956 and on December 19, 1959, she married the love of her life, Paul Dale Ball at Bowmantown Baptist Church.

