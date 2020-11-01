JOHNSON CITY - Lena Clemons Hayes, 88, Johnson City passed away Saturday, October 31, 2020 in the NHC Health Center following an extended illness. A native of Carter County, she was a daughter of the late John & Rosie Richardson Clemons.. She was a loving Mother, Grandmother who loved the Lord and loved to sew, can and quilt. She was a member of the Y Free Will Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Frank Hayes who passed away November 14, 2007, two brothers: R.J. & Thomas Clemons and a sister: Vinnie Carr
Survivors include her daughter & son-in-law: Mary Ann & David Broyles, Johnson City. Her Granddaughter & her husband: Brittany & Cary Allen, Johnson City. Two Step-Grandchildren: Coty Broyles & Wife Amanda, Cassie Scalf & husband Anthony. Five Great Grandchildren: Thomas, Fielding, Kyleigh, Larkin and Iris. Her Sister: Helen Gass, Louisville, Kentucky, Her Brother: Jack Clemons, Elizabethton. Several Nieces & Nephews, a special friend: Johnny Richardson.
Graveside Service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday, November 4, 2020 in the Mountain Home National Cemetery (Old Section) with Pastor Butch Stout officiating. Burial will follow the service. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made in memory of Mrs Hayes to the Washington County Animal Shelter, 3411 N. Roan Street, Johnson City, Tenn. 37601. The family would like to express a special “Thank You” to the Staff of NHC Health Care for the excellent care she received. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, everyone is requipred to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Family and friends will assemble at the cemetery at 10:50 a.m. Wednesday. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Hayes family