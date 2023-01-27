FALL BRANCH - Lema Ruth Willis Chatman, 88 of Fall Branch, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at Holston Valley Medical Center. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Fall Branch, where she was a very active member of the WMU. Ruth continued to participate in her Sunday School, where she was taught by Kathie Depew. She was famous for making the best Hummingbird cake around.

Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, Russell Chatman; parents, Richard and Ethel Willis; brother, Dean Willis; stepson, Larry Chatman.

