JOHNSON CITY - Lela N. Dowlatshahi, age 84, of Johnson City, Tennessee, passed away Saturday, January 29, 2022, at her home.
A native of Johnson City, Lela was born June 8, 1937, to the late Kent E. Neufer and Ainslee Garrett Neufer.
Lela’s career was in education, teaching foreign languages for more than 40 years. She taught junior high in Arlington, Virginia, until moving back to Johnson City and teaching at Science Hill High School, University School, and ETSU.
She was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church.
Those left to treasure her memory include her daughter, Kendra Dowlatshahi; several cherished cousins; and special lifelong family friends, Shannon Jones and her husband Jeremy, daughter Rhiannon, and son Tanner Hengeveld, and Shannon’s father, Ralph Frame.
A Rosary will be prayed at 10:30 am, followed by a Funeral Mass at 11:00 am, on Monday, February 7, 2022, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church with Father Dustin Collins officiating. A graveside service will be conducted in the Catholic Garden at Monte Vista Memorial Park immediately following the Funeral Mass.
Memorial contributions in Lela’s honor may be made to St. Mary’s Catholic Church (https://stmarysjc.weshareonline.org/ or 2211 E. Lakeview Dr, Johnson City, TN 37601), Washington County Johnson City Animal Shelter (https://wcjcanimalshelter.org/support-us/donate/ or 3411 N. Roan St, Johnson City, TN 37601), or Abbey of Our Lady of Ephesus (https://music.benedictinesofmary.org/donate or 8005 NW 316th St, Gower, MO 64454).
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.morrisbaker.com
Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City 423-282-1521 is serving the family.