ERWIN - Lela Melissa “Lisa” McCurry Lanclos, Sandy Bottom Road., Erwin, passed away unexpectedly, Saturday, September 4, 2021, at her home, at the age of 62.
Lisa was born August 18, 1959, in Melbourne, Florida, but lived most of her life in Erwin. She was a daughter of the late William and Billie Tipton McCurry.
Lisa was such a fun loving and good-hearted person. She loved her family with all of her heart, especially her nephews and niece, knowing she was their favorite Aunt. Lisa was always the life of the party at family gatherings making everyone laugh. Even though she had her faults, she was always kind to those in need and was protective of the ones she loved. Lisa would rather give to others and do without. There are no words that can express how much she will be missed, but she will be in our hearts forever.
In addition to her parents, Lisa was preceded in death by her husband, Terry Lanclos.
She leaves behind to cherish all the wonderful memories of her, one brother, Todd McCurry, Johnson City; twin sisters, Kathy Goddard and husband Pat, Kim Whitson and husband Anthony, all of Erwin; three nephews, Hunter Goddard, Gavin Whitson and wife Carly, Gabe Whitson and girlfriend Jillian; one niece, Grayson Goddard and fiancé Logan; uncles and aunts, Plin McCurry and wife Ellen, Erwin, Betty Peterson, Jonesborough, Lzona Jennings and husband Bob, Jonesborough, Ralph Cox, Melbourne, FL, Evelyn McCurry Parkey and husband Ronnie, Erwin, Russell McCurry, Erwin, Hiram McCurry, Maringo, OH, and Matilda Zak, Columbus, OH; several cousins too numerous to mention; and also Lisa’s cherished and beloved dog and companion, Zoe.
A graveside service will be held Friday, September 10, 2021, at 2:00 P.M., under the Portico of the Mausoleum at Evergreen Cemetery, Erwin. Those planning to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 1:50 P.M. Friday.
