FLAG POND - Lela May Mainer, age 57, Flag Pond, passed into the arms of her Lord and Savior at the Johnson City Medical Center surrounded by her loving family on August 21, 2020, following a courageous battle with Lupus and pulmonary hypertension. She was a native of Flag Pond, TN born June 10, 1963. Lela is a daughter of the late Hual and Trula Lewis Hoyle.
Lela was a loving wife, mom, mamaw, daughter, sister, and friend. She was an active member of Higgins Chapel Baptist Church for thirty-eight years. She was very founded in her faith. One of her greatest pleasures was singing at church with her husband and children. Lela had a heart of gold and always greeted you with a smile. She was a caregiver to several people over the years putting everyone else’s needs before her own. Lela’s motto was no matter how hard the day” God’s got this”.
Lela is survived by the love of her life, her husband of thirty-six years, Gary Wayne Mainer; one daughter, Alisha Mainer, of Erwin; one son, Isaac Mainer and wife, Laura, of Johnson City; her pride and joy grandson, Emerson Mainer who made her face light up at the mention of his name; three brothers: James Hoyle (Lisa) and Ricky Hoyle, all of Flag Pond, Terry Hoyle (Ginger), of Erwin; four sisters: Sharlene Feagin, of Olanta, SC, Charlotte Shelton (Ronnie), Christine Shelton (JC) all of Flag Pond, and Jane Hoyle, of Johnson City; her mother-in-law, Mary Lee Sparks; two sisters-in-law: Janet Campbell (Mickey), and Melinda Bennett; several aunts, nieces, and nephews also survive.
Per Lela’s request there will be no formal funeral service.
A graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM Tuesday, August 25, 2020 in the Berry Hensley Cemetery, Flag Pond. Reverend Edward Hoyle, Reverend Craig Shelton, and Reverend Richard Tittle will officiate. Active pallbearers will be Shawn Shelton, T.J. White, Trent White, Matthew Feagin, Chris Brackins, Jim Hoyle, John Crapster, and Andrew Hoyle. Everyone is asked to meet at the cemetery by 12:55 PM Tuesday.
