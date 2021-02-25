GRAY, TN - Lela Mae Conner of Gray, TN, passed into the arms of her Savior on Wednesday, February 24, 2021, at the Johnson City Medical Center.
She was the second of ten children, born March 16, 1926, to the late Robert (Bob) and Ada Shipley Feathers.
She graduated from Boones Creek High School in 1945.
In her younger years, she enjoyed sewing, knitting, and crocheting. She and her husband, the late J.R. (Roger) Conner, lived in several of our south-eastern states as his job moved him about. They later settled in her hometown of Gray, TN. She was a hairdresser by trade, and she truly did enjoy her job and the many friends she made along the way.
She was a devout Christian and a member of Liberty Church, Gray, TN., where she taught youth and adult Sunday school for about 40 years. She was a faithful prayer warrior and she set a Godly example, especially to her family.
Siblings preceding her in death were brothers, Robert, Gene, Floyd, Howard, Charles, and Norman; and one sister, Martha Alvarez.
Surviving her is one sister, Lorene Hagy (Jim), of Gray, TN; and a brother, Fred Feathers (Lee), of Kingsport, TN; as well as many nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly.
We were so thankful for special nieces and sisters-in-law, who helped care for her at home for the last several years. She was such a joy, always had a beautiful smile, and never failed to thank you for anything you did for her. She will truly be missed.
The family will receive friends at Snyder’s Memorial Gardens in Gray, TN., Saturday, February 27, 2021, from 10:00 A.M. to 12:00 noon, with the service following beginning at 12:00 noon. Pastor Gary Gentry will be officiating and special music will be provided by Keys and Moneyhun Trio. The graveside service will immediately follow at Gray Community Cemetery beginning at approximately 1:00 P.M.
Snyder’s Memorial Gardens, Gray, TN, is proudly serving the family. Please observe face masks and social distancing.
Condolences may be sent to the funeral home’s website at www.snydersmemorialgardens.com.
In lieu of flowers, love gifts may be made to her church that she love so dearly.
This obituary was loving written by her family.