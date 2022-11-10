ELIZABETHTON - Lee Edwin Estep, 84, Elizabethton, passed away Tuesday, November 8, 2022 in the Johnson City Medical Center. A native of Carter County, he was a son of the late George H. & Bessie Norris Estep. He was a graduate of Unaka High School. Lee was a retired employee of Nuclear Fuel after 40 years of service. He was also employed with Oil & Chemical Atomic Union of Unicoi. He loved working with wood. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by five brothers: Paul, George Jr., Porter, N.D. and Huey Estep and two sisters: Evelyn Taylor and Grace Estep. Lee was a member of Valley Forge Christian Church.

Survivors include his loving wife of 52 years: Gay Finney Estep. We were blessed with a special son whom he adored, Matthew Estep, Other survivors include a daughter: Robin (Keith) Elliott. Two Grandchildren: Valorie Elliott Parrish and Joshua Elliott. Three Nieces including a special niece Kim Wright, Seven Nephews and several cousins .His brother-in-law: Larry Finney. A Special neighbor: Addison Holden

