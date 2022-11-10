ELIZABETHTON - Lee Edwin Estep, 84, Elizabethton, passed away Tuesday, November 8, 2022 in the Johnson City Medical Center. A native of Carter County, he was a son of the late George H. & Bessie Norris Estep. He was a graduate of Unaka High School. Lee was a retired employee of Nuclear Fuel after 40 years of service. He was also employed with Oil & Chemical Atomic Union of Unicoi. He loved working with wood. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by five brothers: Paul, George Jr., Porter, N.D. and Huey Estep and two sisters: Evelyn Taylor and Grace Estep. Lee was a member of Valley Forge Christian Church.
Survivors include his loving wife of 52 years: Gay Finney Estep. We were blessed with a special son whom he adored, Matthew Estep, Other survivors include a daughter: Robin (Keith) Elliott. Two Grandchildren: Valorie Elliott Parrish and Joshua Elliott. Three Nieces including a special niece Kim Wright, Seven Nephews and several cousins .His brother-in-law: Larry Finney. A Special neighbor: Addison Holden
Funeral Services will be conducted at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, November 13, 2022 in Memorial Funeral Chapel with Mr. David Siebenaler, Minister officiating. Entombment will follow in the Mausoleum of Hope, Happy Valley Memorial Park. Music will be provided by Karen Sams, Pianist. Active Pallbearers will be: Larry, Doug, Mike and Jeff Estep, Danny Holden and Keith Elliott. Honorary Pallbearers will be his Church family. The family will receive friends from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Sunday prior to the service. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Estep family.