Lee Campbell
UNICOI - Lee Campbell, 94, Unicoi, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Wednesday morning, December 29, 2021.
Lee was a native of Unicoi and was a son of the late Jack and Dora Gouge Campbell.
Part of the Greatest Generation, he proudly served in the Navy during WWII. However, most will remember him by his kindness that touched so many lives and his unmatched love for friends, family, and church.
In addition to his parents, Lee was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret Sluder Campbell, daughter, Ginger Campbell, brother, Fred Campbell, sister, Trula Cooper.
Left to cherish his memory are son, Richard Dale Campbell and wife Verdia; daughter, Donna Campbell Carr; sister, Geraldine Pivette; three grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; special friends include, Tom Landingham and Georgia Ameigh, his “puzzle buddy”.
The funeral service for Lee will be held Sunday, January 2, 2021 at 6:00 P.M. in the East Chapel of Appalachian Funeral Home, 800 E. Watauga Ave. Johnson City, TN 37601, with Pastor Eddie Blazer, officiating. The family will receive prior to the service from 5:00-6:00 P.M. in the East Parlor of the funeral home.
Those planning to attend are reminded to please wear a protective mask or face covering, and continue to practice appropriate social distancing.
The graveside committal service will be conducted Monday, January 3, 2021 at 10:00 A.M. in Roselawn Memorial Park, 3033 S. Roan St. Johnson City, TN 37601, with pallbearers chosen from friends and family. Those who wish to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 9:50 A.M.
In addition to flowers those who wish to send monetary donations may be made to Unicoi Church of God, 508 Tennessee St. Unicoi, TN 37692.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.wadugger.com
Woodall-Anderson & Dugger Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Johnson City, is honored to serve the Campbell family. (928-2245)