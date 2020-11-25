ELIZABETHTON - Leckie Marie Stanbery, 70, Elizabethton passed away Wednesday, November 25, 2020 in the Ballad Health Center, Bristol, Tenn.. A native of Johnson County, she was a daughter of the late Beeler Boyd & Bonnie Kathleen Watson Stanbery. She was retired from North American Rayon Corporation. She loved being outdoors working in her flowers and fishing. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by two brothers: Dennis Ray & Randall Stanbery and a sister: Elwanda Shelton. She was of the Baptist Faith.
Survivors include her daughters: Lisa Marie &(Frank) Perkins and Pamela Michelle & (Kenny) Williams. One Grandson: Kenneth Tyler Williams. Three Sisters: Helen J. Dempsey, Carolyn Bardinelli and Sandra (Tim) Lewis. Three Brothers: Roy (Jill) Stanbery, Raymond “Gene” (Carolyn) Stanbery and Marshall (Hope) Stanbery. A special sister-in-law: Carroll Stanbery. Several nieces & nephews.
Graveside Service will be conducted at 3 p.m. Sunday November 29 2020 in the Rock Springs Cemetery, Butler with the Rev. Ronnie Campbell officiating. Active Pallbearers will be: Marshall Stanbery, Tyler Williams, Frank Perkins and Edward Perkins. Honorary Pallbearers will be: Roy Stanbery, Raymond “Gene” Stanbery and Kenny Williams. Family and friends will assemble at the funeral home at 2 p.m. Sunday to go in procession to the cemetery.Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is required to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Condolencdes may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Stanbery family