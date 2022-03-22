GRAY - Lawson H. Burrow, Jr. 60, of Gray, passed away Sunday, March 20, 2022, after an extended illness at his residence.
Lawson was a native of Toledo, Ohio who had moved to Tennessee. He was the son of Lawson H. Burrow, Sr. and the late Margie Waters Burrow.
Survivors other than his father include his loving wife, Mary Burrow; children, Lawson H. Burrow III and his wife Cheyenne, Jennifer Brumitt and her husband Britton, Jessy Jinks and her husband Thomas, Sgt. James D. Washington, Jr and his wife Michelle; sister, Debbie Sharpe and her husband Doug; two brothers, Nicholas and Michael Burrow; five grandchildren.
The family of Lawson H. Burrow, Jr. will receive friends from 11 am to 12 pm Friday, March 25, 2022, at Tetrick Funeral Services. The funeral service will follow at 12 pm with Pastor Roy Lee officiating. The graveside committal service will follow in the Washington County Memory Gardens.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Services, 3001 Peoples Street, Johnson City, TN 37604, is honored to serve the Burrow family. (423) 610-7171