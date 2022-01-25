JOHNSON CITY - Lawrence Harrison Grooms, 88, of Johnson City, went to be with the Lord in his Heavenly home Tuesday, January 25, 2022.
Lawrence proudly served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War. He later worked for ET&WNC Trucking Company. Lawrence was a man of great faith and a member of Immanuel Baptist Church.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Betty Grooms; parents, Walter and Bonnie Grooms; sisters, Artie, Mae, Pearl, Valerie, Velma Christine; brothers, Garrison, Orville, Latt, Bo.
Survivors include son, Larry Wayne Grooms; daughter, Julie Powell and husband Terry; grandchildren, Christie, Miranda, Zach, Ashley; great-grandchildren, Evie, Ricky, Leo, Zoe, Juliet, Zackie.
A special thanks to Avalon Hospice, Bob, and a very special thanks to Jareen for her loving care.
The family of Lawrence Harrison Grooms will have a service at 1pm, Friday, January 28, 2022, in the Washington County Memory Gardens Mausoleum. Burial will follow at the cemetery.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Services 3001 Peoples Street Johnson City, TN 37604 (423-610-7171) is honored to serve the Grooms Family