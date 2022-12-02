Surely the righteous will never be shaken; they will be remembered forever. Psalm 112:6
Lawrence Hardin, 94 passed peacefully into the arms of his Lord and Savior on December 1, 2022. Born December 28,1927. Lawrence was the son of Clyde and Goldie Shankle Hardin and was born in Inman, VA and moved to Carter County as a young boy. He was a 1946 graduate of Unaka High School, where he was a basketball and baseball standout. Lawrence honorably served his country during World War II in the United States Army where he was stationed in Japan. He dutifully worked at North American Rayon Corporation for 40 years. Mr. Hardin was a charter member of Carter Christian Church in the Stoney Creek Community for 87 years, faithfully serving the church he loved as both a deacon and elder.
Lawrence was cherished by his family as a loving father and Papaw. He enjoyed being outside working in his yard and beautiful garden and reading and studying the Bible. He was an avid sports fan and loved watching the TN VOLS play football and basketball. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife of 65 years, Ella Mae Hardin who passed away in 2015 and three brothers, Frankie, Johnny, and Howard Hardin.
Survivors include a daughter and son in law, Judy and Larry Estep, Elizabethton and a son and daughter in law, Philip and Karla Hardin, Fairhope, AL. Four granddaughters, Beth Bare and husband Daniel, Hollie Shah and husband Sam, Audrey Hardin, and Abigail Hardin; four great grandchildren, Kendall and Kacie Bare and Carson and Ava Shah; special sister-in-law Carol Myers.
Lawrence loved being at home and was comforted by all who gave him excellent care. A very special thank you to Amedisys nurses Megan and Sarah and Silver Angels nurse Cindy, and Stacey for your care and compassion.
The family will receive friends from 10:00-11:00am Monday, December 5, 2022. in the funeral home. A graveside service will follow at 11:30am at Happy Valley Memorial Park, officiated by his son Phil Hardin.
Active Pallbearers will be Daniel Bare, Sam Shah, Carson Shah, Tony Hardin, Rex Scott, and Blake Taylor. Honorary Pallbearers will be his Carter Christian Church family, Dr. Ted Taylor, Jeff Buckles, Kenneth Nidiffer, Larry Estep, and Rick Hardin. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Carter Christian Church Benevolence Fund, 1765 Hwy. 91, Elizabethton, Tenn. 37643 Condolences may be sent to the family at our website www.memorialfcelizabethton.com. Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Hardin family.