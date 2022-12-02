Surely the righteous will never be shaken; they will be remembered forever. Psalm 112:6

Lawrence Hardin, 94 passed peacefully into the arms of his Lord and Savior on December 1, 2022. Born December 28,1927. Lawrence was the son of Clyde and Goldie Shankle Hardin and was born in Inman, VA and moved to Carter County as a young boy. He was a 1946 graduate of Unaka High School, where he was a basketball and baseball standout. Lawrence honorably served his country during World War II in the United States Army where he was stationed in Japan. He dutifully worked at North American Rayon Corporation for 40 years. Mr. Hardin was a charter member of Carter Christian Church in the Stoney Creek Community for 87 years, faithfully serving the church he loved as both a deacon and elder.

Trending Recipe Video